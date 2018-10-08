Neighbors Respond to Shooting Range At Residence

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 News) – Random shots being heard throughout a Clover neighborhood are scaring neighbors.

No one has been injured in these shootings, but some homeowners in parts of York County say they are worried something serious might happened.

Neighbors in a Clover community say they’re tired of hearing gunshots throughout the day and evening hours.

Many residents say they have called authorities and tonight they are sharing their story with CN2’s Alexandria Savage.

We did reach out to the York County Sheriff’s Office and they encourage homeowners to contact them to file a report, so they can look into it.

We also reached out to councilwoman Allison Love who serves that area.

She says currently it is legal to have a shooting range on residential land, but she says she just would like to make sure the set up is safe, so that neighbors feel protected.