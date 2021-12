ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The annual Stafford Park Christmas Light is this Friday and Saturday in Rock Hill.

The annual show features homes throughout the neighborhood decked out for the holidays. Drivers who come through can vote on their favorite house.

It is free to attend but organizers ask for canned food, toy or monetary donation for local charities.

Stafford Park is off of Twin Lakes Road in Rock Hill.