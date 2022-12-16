Neighbors Continue Light Display Legacy to Benefit Non-Profit

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With Christmas fast approaching many people venture out into neighborhoods to see beautiful holiday light displays in neighborhoods and town.

In Tega Cay, one neighbor brought out all the stops to benefit a cause close to their hearts while continuing a legacy of one of it’s own.

Elaine Sigel and her husband Victor have always loved Christmas and had a huge light display to show their love for the season for more than 15 years.

Sadly Victor passed away this year and that’s when Elain’s neighbors, the Wierzbicki stepped in to carrying on the tradition.

The two families partnered together with the Humane Society of York County supporting Elaine’s efforts in volunteering and caring for the fur babies at the non-profit.

While this is a great support for the organization their large light display has also become part of the Annual Tega Cay Police Department’s “Lighten Up the holidays” competition.

A community party benefiting the Humane Society of York County will be held this weekend with picture opportunities, movies, hot chocolate, and event a guest appearance with Santa.

Want to go?

7039 Chelsea Day Lane, Tega Cay

Saturday, December 17th

6PM – 9PM

Donations will be accepted to the Humane Society.