Need for a Hot Meal

Rock Hill Salvation Army leaders say pretty much every night since its women and children’s warming center has been open since November they have been filled to capacity.

Those ladies and children also need a warm meal to eat when they come to the shelter.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil with what the Salvation Army is asking from the community.

If you can help go to www.takethemameal.com

Last Name: Warming Center

Password: WC2017