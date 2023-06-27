Need for psychiatric crisis center in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The need for a crisis center. We are talking about a mental health psychiatric facility that would be solely for patients experiencing a mental health emergency.

Currently those in need go to area hospitals, but with hospital beds at or near capacity, patients are being sent over the state line or out of the county for help.

A group of healthcare and non-profit leaders want to change that.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil attended the latest NAMI Piedmont Tri-County Mental Health Forum on Monday.

Tamara Edrington, executive director for Catawba Community Mental Health Center in Rock Hill knows first hand the growing need for mental health services in York County.

That’s why she along with representatives from law enforcement, city council, the state and others joining NAMI Piedmont Tri County’s Mental Health Forum on this Monday to brainstorm how to bring a psychiatric crisis center to the area.

During the meeting, members said Piedmont Medical Center sees about a dozen patients in its Emergency Department everyday for psychiatric reasons. This group is now working to make the community aware, there needs to be an other option for those suffering from a mental illness.

Some members in the community, including Rock Hill City Councilman, Perry Sutton recently visited Live Oak Mental Health Wellness in Charleston County to see an example of a “stand alone” mental health hospital.

As a part of Trident Medical Center, this hospital just opened its doors 3 weeks ago. COO, David Was says their beds filled within days, showing the demand in the area.

Sutton says its something he would like to see in York County but knows there are a lot of steps needed to take place to make it happen.

The Mental Health Forum plans to meet again in August. in the meantime, members plan to speak with county and state officials about the need for funding a facility like this.

Live Oak Mental Health Wellness again in Charleston County is a 47.5 million dollar project and leaders there say it is the first in South Carolina in more than 30 years.

The NAMI Tri-County Mental Health Forum has been meeting since January of this year.