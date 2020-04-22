National Library Wk Virtual w/ York Co. Library!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) It is National Library Week! Celebrate with the York County Library by participating in many virtual events! The video above is with director, Jason Hyatt who explains what activities you and your family can take part in this week and more on E-library cards.
Top Story
Chester County Father Diagnosed With COVID-19 Fighting For His Life
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -- A Chester County father is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His family says Kelly Enix,...