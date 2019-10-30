CN2 News
News
Sports
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
64.6
F
Rock Hill, US
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Nation Ford Volleyball Advances in the Playoffs
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 Today
CN2 Today – Wednesday, October 30th
CN2 News
Tega Cay Candidate Forum: Two seats available
CN2 News
Seniors Create Halloween Town
CN2 News
Winthrop University: State of the Campus Address
CN2 News
Deadly Hit & Run: Man charged
CN2 News
Mother Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for DUI with Three Deaths
Top Story
CN2 News
Former Chester County 911 Dispatcher on Trial for Wife’s Murder
October 29, 2019
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A former Chester County 911 dispatcher is on trial this week for his wife's murder almost three years after her...
Featured Stories
Former Chester County 911 Dispatcher on Trial for Wife’s Murder
October 29, 2019
Mother Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for DUI with Three...
October 29, 2019
Brooke Craig’s Halloween Costumes!
October 30, 2019
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS