A Nation Ford High School student living with epilpsy isn’t letting her condition slow her down. Instead – she’s learning to live with it and advocating to help others like her.
We met Maddy earlier this week in our sports-cast and now, in the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson has more on her and her family’s journey living with Epilepsy.
Nation Ford Student Living With Epilepsy Advocates To Help Others Like Her
A Nation Ford High School student living with epilpsy isn’t letting her condition slow her down. Instead – she’s learning to live with it and advocating to help others like her.