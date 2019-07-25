Nation Ford Student Living With Epilepsy Advocates To Help Others Like Her

A Nation Ford High School student living with epilpsy isn’t letting her condition slow her down. Instead – she’s learning to live with it and advocating to help others like her.
We met Maddy earlier this week in our sports-cast and now, in the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson has more on her and her family’s journey living with Epilepsy.

