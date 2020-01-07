Nation Ford Falcon Heading to Kentucky to Play Volleyball

Fort Mill S.C. – The Nation Ford elite volleyball player who has had colleges looking at her since the beginning of her high school career has officially made her decision where she will be taking her athletic talents to next, the University of Kentucky. Fischer committed to the University of North Carolina her freshman year and thought her recruiting process was over, however that changed when she decided to de-commit in October of 2019 as she thought she made her decision too early.

Fischer, however, had nothing to worry about – over 40 schools came calling.

Most of the best Volleyball schools in the nation – all of this happening during the Falcons second consecutive state championship run – which they won.

Fischer chose Kentucky after visiting Florida, Nebraska, Penn State, Georgia, Maryland, Clemson, and the University of South Carolina.

After a successful high school, career winning numerous awards including; Under Armor, Prep Volleyball, Max Preps, and USA Today First team All American, Prep Volleyball #15 senior ace, South Carolina High School 5A Player of year in both 2018 & 2019, Gatorade S.C. Player of the Year in 2018, First-team all-state and all-region all 4 years, Region player of year 3 years, and CN2 Athlete of the Week

As if that’s not impressive enough – Fischer holds the school record with 1-thousand 951 kills.

She has graduated early from Nation Ford and will be leaving for Kentucky on Sunday.

Sophie has high hopes of becoming a key player at Kentucky as she was at Nation Ford, and while excited to be moving on she says she is telling her team to stay focused because they have another State Championship to win this year!