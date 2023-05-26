Nascar Driver teams up with Second Harvest Food Bank to surprise senior citizens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolina is teaming up with Nascar driver Cole Custer and the Gene Haas Foundation to surprise York and Chester County senior citizens with a day of free fun.

The non-profit bringing games and food to the York County Council on Aging in an effort to give our area’s senior population some time to socialize outside of their homes.

During the event the young at heart could be seen creating their own race car, competing in the pit crew challenge, and spending time together.

Many local sponsors also giving out free goodies, with each senior citizen leaving the event with produce boxes filled with fruits and vegetables.

Food bank officials thanking driver Cole Custer for his contributions to the event, as well as donating his time to hangout with the seniors and signing many autographs.