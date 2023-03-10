NarroWay on the Fairway Golf Tourney March 20

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s called The Broadway of Christian Entertainment – NarroWay in Fort Mill offers dinner shows with a Christian Focus.

NarroWay in Fort Mill is looking to the future as it gears up for its 2nd Golf Tournament.

Throughout 2022 the theatre raised $1.5 million which helped pay down the loan on the facility and land.

It also opened two new shows in addition to their regular line-up.

Plus… Every life has a story! NarroWay says stories of the theatre’s 4-legged friends are inspiring.

NarroWay Productions Angelina Steele said, “We created a new experience called Tails from the Heard which features the NarroWay 4-legged cast members. We are telling their stories. There was a goat who was blind and one day he was not blind anymore and we were able to save donkeys… and sheep we were able to take in so just some stories like that.”

During 2022 more than 200 kids took part in NarroWay’s Home School Theatre Classes as well as hosting a Home School Prom.

To keep those programs and the theatre up and running – NarroWay is holding a Golf Tournament called – NarroWay on the Fairway. It will take place on Monday, March 20th at Firethrone Country Club in Marvin, North Carolina.

Sign-ins begin at 9 AM – with the tournament getting underway at 10:30 AM.

Check out – Narrowaygolf.com to sign-up.