Narroway Expanding

For more than 20 years NarroWay has held year-round bible based plays.

Now they are adding a new retail complex with 12 store front units featuring a gift shop, cafe, clothing stores, shared spaces, and more.

The entertainment business’ leaders say with so many non-local visitors, they wanted to improve the look of the area around their campus.

They say they wanted to give their patrons a place to relax before and after a show.