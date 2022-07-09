NAMI Health – “We need to make sure that we get the help out surrounding mental health”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The recent terrible 4th of July shooting in Illinois that killed spectators during a parade has once again stopped us in our tracks. It brings up the issue of mental health, among other things.

Those who work in the field of mental health may read the details and have a somewhat different take then the rest of us.

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County say there is no easy solution, but when someone with anxiety or depression has a mood swing or seems to be struggling they hope those who notice will go speak up.

NAMI encourages people to not be afraid to talk about it and reach out for help.

Officials believe if more proactive steps had been made, this latest shooting possibly could have had a different ending.

Executive Director, NAMI Piedmont Tri-County Robert White, said, “Personably did our system fail someone again? I don’t have all the facts but what I am seeing, and what I am understanding, is the system has failed this young man and my heart goes to the family of those that have been tragically killed. And, to all of those in that community is hurting, not only that community but all around the world. You know we need to make sure that we get the help surrounding mental health. Anything you see, usually mental health has some component of that, homelessness, suicide, some of these other areas. Mental health has that impact we need to be out there for everyone.””

Issues like homelessness, suicide and more often have a component of mental health challenges attached.

If someone seems in crisis, call 911.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255

24/7 Crisis Text Line: 741741

Mobile Crisis Unit: 833-364-2274

Piedmont Tri-County: 803-610-8174

Chester, Lancaster and York: 800-950-6264