NAACP Convention: Jesse Jackson was in attendance to receive an award

The South Carolina NAACP hosting it’s annual state convention and civil rights conference in Rock Hill this past weekend with a big name attached.

The Rock Hill branch is celebrating it’s 75th year of existence by bringing the convention to our county for the first time in 25 years.

The three-day experience included sessions held by guest speakers and presenters.

Leaders say the goal of the convention is to train and inspire local NAACP chapter leaders and members.

The Reverend Jesse Jackson was in attendance to receive an award based on his work and efforts to improve civil rights.

He says hes proud to be in Rock Hill because of the people here who paid the price for civil rights