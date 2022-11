CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – MUSC Health and The South Carolina Department of Corrections is teaming up to create an Inpatient unit at Chester’s Medical Center.

The secure unit will be solely used to treat SCDC prisoners from around the state who need non-emergent medical care.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets a tour on this Monday.

She learns more about the need of this type of facility and how leaders say it’s actually helping the rest of the community as well.