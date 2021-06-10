MUSC Health Chester & Lancaster Offering New Lung Cancer Screening Program

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -MUSC Health bringing a program to Lancaster and Chester that health officials hope will help catch lung cancer early and save lives.

It is called the Lung Cancer Screening Program and patients who qualify will get a low dose CT scan.

Once the scan results are back Lung Screening Nurse Practitioner with MUSC Health, Alexandria Ingram will be in touch with the patient to go over the results.

if something suspicious is on the scan she will work with a team of specialists out of Charleston to come up with a health plan for the patient.

Ingram says this gives them a way to track qualifying patient’s lung health to make sure no one falls through the cracks.

Those interested can call Alexandria at (803) 286-1899 to see if you qualify for the program.

Some qualifications include, being a current or former smoker who quit in the last 15 years or or someone who has a 30 year pack history.

Ingram says they have many programs to help you stop smoking, some even pay you.

For now all low dose CT Scans are taking place at the Lancaster Imaging Center but their plan is to have a scanning machine in Chester soon.