Move Over Cranberries and Make Room for Fall Strawberries

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The soft juicy sweetness of a strawberry is as natural as ice cream on a hot summer day. Now farmers are growing strawberries to harvest in the fall to go along with the pumpkins and spice on your Autumn table.

Strawberries are Bush and Vine’s number one product and they are selling them most of the year.

Sam Hall, Manager and Owner with Bush and Vine, says Fall is the typical time to plant strawberries. He say they plant a quarter of a million strawberry on 12 acres.

“Here at Bush and Vine we are open year round. Once pumpkin season is up, we don’t close the doors, we keep them open. There is more fresh fruits and vegetables that we are still picking. We will have strawberries from now until Christmas and New years” says Hall.

Originally a Peach Farm, Bob Hall, Sam’s father, opened an open- air market in 1979 selling fresh fruits and vegetables. They pride themselves on growing and selling for the community and during the pandemic their farm became a staple for many families when the grocery stores shut down.