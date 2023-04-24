Motorcycle passenger killed in Fort Mill. First bike crashes, then hit by another car

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The passenger on a motorcycle was killed in the very early hours of Sunday, April 23rd.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says on Sutton Road at 1:05 AM near Market Street, the driver of a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle spilled in the roadway.

They were driving North on Sutton.

Another vehicle, also traveling North on Sutton Road hit that passenger already in the road.

The passenger has been identified as 52 year old Anna Jorgensen of Lancaster, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say Jorgensen was a passenger on the motorcycle that hit a curb, ejecting her and landing in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

That second vehicle was a 2018 Jeep SUV. The driver of the Jeep was not injured, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for injuries.