ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – A Rock Hill man broke every limb in his body, and was left in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck one year ago, but today Jason Polk, 28, lives to tell his tale.

His mother, was one of the first people on the scene, she just happened to be passing by.

Jason is now done with physical therapy and almost ready to head back to work as he shares his story with CN2’s Alexandria Savage.