Mother & Son Identified in Double Homicide in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified two people in a double homicide investigation.

According to the coroner, Sabrina Gast her office responded to a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill.

They’ve identified 71 year old Betty Reynolds and 40 year old Barry Reynolds. Both were found deceased during a well-being check by police.

The coroner says the two were related, mother and son.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

More information will be provided once the sheriff’s office releases it.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.