Mother Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for DUI with Three Deaths

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A mother of four was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed three people.

Detectives say the deadly crash happened on an early morning in January of this year on Highway 521 and Possum Hollow Road in Indian Land.

Besides Felicia Coffey, 28, who was driving, police say there were five other people in a car designed for four passengers. Court testimony showed all were friends or family. One of the victim’s was the father of Coffey’s four children, and another victim was her sister.

The Solicitor’s Office says Coffey’s blood level was .084 when she got behind the wheel after a night of fun with friends and family. Authorities say she lost control of her car just after midnight in Indian Land, and veered right off the road into trees. Three people died on the scene.

Coffey faced up to 75 years in prison on three counts of felony DUI with death. She took a plea deal for 10 years in prison, plus time served for 93 days.

The Solicitor’s Office said prior to this conviction, Coffey did not have a criminal record besides a speeding ticket. Since the accident, her attorney said she sought treatment at a mental health facility.

Coffey was taken into custody right after the hearing.