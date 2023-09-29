Mother & Daughter arrested for fighting in Chester High School

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27th, a mother helped her daughter fight another student at Chester High School. They say 45-year-old Jennifer Gregory, mother of Ashley Gregory (18), entered through the school’s office finding her daughter and another student engaged in a fight in a school bathroom, and proceeded to join the fight.

The physical altercation was quickly taken under control by school officials. Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested and charged Jennifer Gregory with assault by mob and disturbing schools. Officers have also arrested Ashley Gregory with assault by mob.