Bond Denied For Mother, Boyfriend Charged After Child Found Dead, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — A municipal court judge denied bond for a Rock Hill mother and her boyfriend charged with a child’s death.

Detectives say they found the four-year-old girl stuffed in a dresser at a home on Gentle Breeze Lane.

Police charged Jackleen Mullen, 23, and her boyfriend, Audrevious Williams, 26, with homicide by child abuse or neglect Wednesday morning.

Detectives say the child was living with special needs and physical disabilities. They say Mullen lied about not knowing where her child was. While conducting the investigation into the child’s whereabouts, detectives say Mullen claimed India Martin, 4, was with family in North Carolina.

“Officers were able to make contact with those family members, who confirmed India was not with them at the time,” Det. Keenan McCrorey said in court, “Mullen showed no emotion when confronted with this information, and continued to insist India was in North Carolina.”

Det. McCrorey said officers obtained a search warrant for the couple’s home on Gentle Breeze Lane, where they found the child stuffed in a drawer.

Reports show that in 2016, Mullen faced charges after her child was born premature and tested positive for cocaine. Court testimony revealed Mullen and Williams share a one-year-old child together, and each has children from previous relationships. The judge ordered that they cannot have any contact with their children while the case is pending.

Neighbors who live on Gentle Breeze Lane say they never expected that a little girl was in trouble so close by.

“It hurts,” said Mary Clark, who is the neighborhood’s HOA president, “Especially when I look at my own grandkids.”

Both Mullen and Williams face up to life in prison.