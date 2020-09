ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Barbara Coffey of Rock Hill offically has paid off her home!

She started the home buying process with Habitat for Humanity nearly 20 years ago.

After a lot of hard work she has paid off her home. Habitat for Humanity recently held

a Mortgage Burning Ceremony for Barbara. In the video above learn more about Barbara

and how her dream is now a reality!