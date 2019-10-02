More Than Volleyball

“April has been fighting melanoma cancer for quite some time but received bad news on 9/6 that the doctor’s don’t think she will live past 6 months. She is currently on a trial drug that may give her a little longer. She has a daughter, Amber, who is a Nation Ford alum who is taking the semester off of classes at USCB to be with her mom. Craig works at Nation Ford and coaches volleyball and softball. They have a lot of extended family coming in town to stay with them and spend time with April. It is a blessing to the family to have meals delivered on occasion to help feed their household. Above all, Craig has asked for prayers. He wants as many people to pray for them as possible so please let others know as well. They are the most giving and nice people – let’s lift them up in their time of need!”

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/64347q