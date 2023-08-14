More students enrolling means more beds are needed at Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An incoming Freshman class of more than 3,000 students means Winthrop University needs more room for students to live.

That’s why the college has partnered with Walk2Campus Properties to give upperclassmen the chance to live close to their classes in the nearby CampusWalk apartments located on Rose Street in Rock Hill.

This partnership is the first of its kind for Winthrop and will allow the university to offer 58 beds at CampusWalk. Each apartment is furnished and will include a full kitchen and living room, along with access to on-site parking, a pool, a fitness room, and a community laundry room.

Winthrop Housing said while this is a first, it could become more common depending on student enrollment.

Housing confirmed that all students who are eligible to live in these apartments are students who are currently on the wait list for The Courtyard at Winthrop, a similar on-campus upperclassman housing option.

The cost for CampusWalk will be the same as The Courtyard, according to staff, and the housing rate will be paid directly to Winthrop.

Students living in CampusWalk will be required to have an on-campus meal plan but will also receive Winthrop housing amenities such as an on-site resident assistant programming, security, and more.