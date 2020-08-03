More Opportunities for COVID-19 Testing Ahead

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) North Central Family Medicine in partnership with Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, Catawba Indian Health Services and DHEC will conduct COVID-19 testing for free on Tuesday, August 4th from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center on Saluda Street in Rock Hill.

Senator Wes Climer, in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina and the York County Legislative Delegation, will offer free, drive-up COVID testing for York County residents tomorrow Tuesday, August 4th from 9 to Noon at Oakridge Middle School in Clover.

Affinity Health Center will offering free curbside COVID-19 testing throughout York County.

It will be testing at First Baptist Church in Clover on Friday August 7 from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Affinity Health Center will continue to test in York at Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church on the 3rd Friday of each month from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.