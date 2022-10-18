More Art Is Coming To Lancaster As Mural Court Project Is Announced

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Downtown Lancaster is looking forward to some new artsy additions that are expected to change the main street area for the better.

It’s all part of the Lancaster Downtown Revitalization plan that began back in 2018 when the city hired a firm to create a master plan. Since then several projects have been completed with another on the way as city officials announce on this Monday the plan for an all new mural court.

The court will be located between the 2 wall murals on Dunlap Street, and is expected to bring some much wanted community space to the main street area.

