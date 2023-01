YORK COUNTY, (CN2 NEWS) – One person was killed in a collision between a moped and car this past Tuesday night, January 17, in Rock Hill.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of the 2022 moped and the 2015 Honda Odyssey Minivan were traveling North on South Anderson Road when the Honda Odyssey struck the moped from behind.

The driver of the Honda was not hurt, the driver of the moped succumbed to injuries and died on scene.

This accident is still under investigation.