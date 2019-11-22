Money Train’s Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Local musician, Raphael Ratliff also known as Money Train is holding his first Thanksgiving Turkey Drive on Sunday, November 24th. The drive will be held at Northside Recreation Center at 900 Annafrel Street in Rock Hill. There will be door prizes, contest prizes, and a meal prepared and provided by Rock Hill First Church of Nazarene. Guest speaker will be former NFL player, Johnathan Meeks. The event will be hosted by Terrance Miller with DJ CP providing music. 100 Turkeys will be given to 100 families. All are invited to the free event.