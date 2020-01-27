Mom Starts Ride Service For Addiction Treatment After Daughter’s Death

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A mom who lost her daughter to the opioid epidemic is launching a ride service to save others from the same fate.

“She helped me understand a lot about addicts, and what her life was like,” said Sundra Hilton, remembering Kayla Hilton, 30, who died in 2018.

Hilton says her daughter struggled with her drug addiction for many years, and worked hard to become clean. One thing Sundra remembers well is how important it was for Kayla to attend meetings, and how difficult it could be to find rides.

“If it wasn’t for my husband, and myself and our neighbor,” remembers Sundra, “She would not have had a ride.”

Sundra says it was during CN2’s interview with her last June as part of our ongoing coverage of the opioid epidemic, that she realized she could help in the fight. Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese said there was a big need for a ride service to take addicts to appointments. Sundra was inspired to bring it to life.

“I might not know what they’ve been through, but I think it’s a struggle. I want to be there for them if they need to talk.”

Sundra says a friend donated a van for the ride service, and she’s working with Deese and others in the community to launch the service. Her mission is to help addicts with recovery.

“I sure don’t want anything to happen to them, or their mom and dad to go through what I”m going through.”

Sundra says she knows her daughter Kayla would be proud.

If you’d like to donate gift cards for gas or maintenance of the van, you can drop off gift cards at the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. (Address: 717 South Main Street, Lancaster, SC 29720).

If you want more information on the ride service, you can reach out to Sundra through Facebook.