Mom Recovering, Hit by Car While Waiting for School Bus

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A mom is recovering after being hit by a car while waiting for her son to get off of the school bus. The accident, which happened in September, involved a logging truck, a school bus, and two cars.

According the the incident report, the accident happened just before 3 p.m. on September 30th. Bryan Vaughn, the director of Safety and Transportation for Lancaster County Schools, said a logging truck hit a car on Pageland Highway, which pushed that car into a school bus carrying 15 students from Buford Elementary. Reports say the impact from the accident pushed the school bus into oncoming traffic, hitting another car.

Somewhere in that commotion, Roxanne Taylor was standing at the end of her driveway, waiting for her seven-year-old son to get off of the school bus.

“I just saw this semi booming down the road, and I just said ‘he’s not going to stop,” remembers Taylor.

Taylor’s injuries include four breaks in her back, a torn meniscus in her knee, and a hematoma on her stomach. The mom of six said the worst part was watching a logging truck come at the school bus her son was on.

“There are so many scenarios, you know? Had that bus been a few seconds earlier, my son would have been off the bus,” said Taylor.

She hopes her story will be a message to other drivers.

“We just all have to be more vigilant with what we’re doing. Everybody.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this case. So far they have not filed any charges.