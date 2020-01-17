MLK Service Week: Fort Mill Ready To Serve, Gives Back To Local Organizations

FORT MILL, S.C. – A day on, not a day off.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr, the town of Fort Mill is ready to serve.

It’s in its third year hosting MLK Call To Service Week that gives back to various organizations around the area.

“We are doing this for one reason, to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. We have a different way of celebrating him than other communities and for us, we are focusing more on his call to service. Everyone knows that we have organizations in our community that needs help. They need support and sometimes they’re forgotten about,” said Davy Broom, Fort Mill town manager.

