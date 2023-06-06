Mississippi artist brings art to Rock Hill with gas station mural

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A mural is now taking form in Rock Hill on the wall of a gas station.

Ida Mae, the artist behind this mural, decided to create it as her own way to bring art into the community of Rock Hill.

The mural consists of a magnolia tree, a symbol of her home state of Mississippi, with 15 different children playing inside the tree.

Mae says the mural is a reminder of the importance of nature and the power of imagination.

You can find the mural at the Quick Stop near Downtown Rock Hill, off of White Street.

Mae says the Arts Council of York County is helping her with this project through grants and estimates the mural will be finished sometime in July.