Missing Indian Land Man

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office letting us know about a missing man. James Leo Luraghi is 83 years old, stands 5’11” tall, and weighs 250 lbs. He has hazel eyes and a medium complexion. He is balding on top and sometimes wears a hair piece but was not wearing it when he was last seen. Mr. Luraghi lives at 4014 Grand Teton Place in the Tree Tops development in Indian Land. He was last seen at approximately 10:30 Wednesday, July 18, 2018. He left his home at that time to run an errand. Mr. Luraghi was wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts. He was driving a beige 2003 Lincoln Town Car with South Carolina tag 141270W.

If you have seen Mr. Luraghi or his automobile or have any information on his whereabouts, please immediately dial 911, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at the below number, or call your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC or 888-274-6372.