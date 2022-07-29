Miss Amazing National Inspiring Women with Disabilities

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Miss Amazing organization, a national self-esteem movement, empowers girls and women with disabilities to be their best self and to encourage each other.

Most beauty pageants requires participants to be healthy, but one Rock Hill woman has fulfilled her life dream of competing in a pageant, and winning the crown, to finding a joy more deeper than she ever expected.

Andrenna Boyd, who battles with a Kidney Disease, will be handing over her title as National Miss Amazing in Nashville next week.

In this edition of Carolina Connection, CN2’s Carolina Hasty talks with Andrenna about her journey.