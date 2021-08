ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 Newscast) – Charlie Burnette is back again with another novel. The Rock Hill attorney’s latest thriller is about a lawyer who gets a case from a dead client’s daughter. This story is described as an emotional roller coaster filled with racial prejudice and police brutality.

Even though this is a work of fiction , most of the book based off the York and Chester County area. This is his 4th published book and it can be found on Amazon or Barnes and Noble.