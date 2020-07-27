Miracle Park Progress Interrupted by COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Even Miracles are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Miracle Park launched a fundraising campaign to help raise the final 2 million dollars for phase one of the all inclusive park.

Money they likely would have already had if donations hadn’t dropped during the pandemic.

The total value of Phase I of the park is 6 million dollars. It’s the most expensive of the three phases.

Miracle Park’s executive director says the park was on track to meet that goal. But in March the pandemic forced them to cancel all in person fundraisers and organizers felt it was right to stop asking donors for money during a difficult.

A lot of the grants the foundation planned to apply for shifted their funding toward COVID-19 relief. Online campaigns continued but it did leave the park short 2 million dollars.