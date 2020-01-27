Miracle on the Hudson Survivor Opens Own Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 TODAY) Michael Leonard was on the Miracle on the Hudson 11 years ago. He says after his experience it gave him the passion to open his own business. CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil sits down with Michael and learns more about that day and his new business that will bring services to York County.
