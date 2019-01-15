Miracle on the Hudson: 10th Anniversary

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Exactly 10 years ago today, we were all glued to our television screens, watching as a plane landed on the Hudson River. We now know that was US Airways flight 1529 on its way from New York to Charlotte. The aircraft hit a flock of birds, and both engines shut down. What happened next was nothing short of a miracle on the Hudson River. Today in Charlotte, on this 10th Anniversary, there was a celebration taking place at the Aviation Museum. CN2’s Indira Eskieva joins us with more of her conversation with a Tega Cay mom who was on that flight.