TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The image of a US Airways aircraft landing on the Hudson River is one most will not forget. This Tuesday marks the 10 year anniversary since Captain Sully Sullenberger landed flight 1549 – which was en route from New York to Charlotte – into the Hudson River. There were many passengers from the Tri-County on board, including Kristy Spears, who was headed home to Tega Cay. CN2’s Indira Eskieva learns what it was like to live through the Miracle on Hudson.