Miracle League of Rock Hill Prepares for Season Opener

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Miracle League of Rock Hill is prepping for its season opener set for Saturday, October 9th.

The entire community is invited to cheer on the 68 players in the league.

Open ceremonies begin at 10 AM on Miracle Field.

The Rock Hill Fire Department Color Guard will be presenting the flag for the National Anthem and Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys will throw out the first pitch.

The first game begins at 10:15 AM.

There will be overflow parking and shuttles at Winthrop Coliseum.

There is NO parking along Eden Terrace.

Organizers are encouraging those who plan to attend to bring a chair and get ready to cheer!