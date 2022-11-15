Minute in History: Kounter / Friendship 9

As you may have noticed there are many exciting new things going on in downtown Rock Hill, but did you know that one of the newest restaurants is housed in a building that made national news in 1961? CN2’s Minute in History is proudly brought to you by Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
