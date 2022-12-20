Minute in History: Haile Gold Mine

If you’re traveling north on highway 601 after leaving the town of Kershaw, South Carolina, it is impossible to miss Haile Gold Mine. This now advanced operation was once the leading area for gold mining in the United States before the California Gold Rush. CN2’s Minute in History is proudly brought to you by Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

