Mini Golf Championships

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Mr. Putty’s in Tega Cay hosted the Tour and one pro golfer took home a $3,000 cash prize. 61 of the best putters from all over the country and the world were in Tega Cay mini-golfing. The President of the U.S. Open Mini Golf tour, says like the PGA, this open has a variety of courses but is still an 18- hole game. They had players as young as 12 years old competing for the title of Champion. The golfers say they love the sport and the competition but they love the chance to meet others who share the same goals, just as much. The mini golf tour will continue in October for the Masters in Myrtle Beach.