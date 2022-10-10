Mile Marker Unveiled To Remember First Black School In Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A lot has changed in South Carolina since 1968, including the way we teach our children. Since then schools have been integrated giving every student the chance to learn together no matter their differences.

While this has been a positive for all, graduates of the first school for black students in Fort Mill can’t forget the classrooms they learned in from 1926 through 1968.

It was the George Fish School and while the building may be gone, former students and teachers are keeping the memories alive thanks to a newly unveiled historical marker.