Mercy House to reopen April 17

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The non-profit Mercy House had to take a pause this past January due to lack of funding.

The non-profit, located in Rock Hill, provides a final resting place for those who are homeless and terminally ill.

The organization shared the good news on social media saying it will be re-opening to residents starting Monday April 17th!

Mercy House located at 1224 Curtis Street says to stay open they are looking for volunteers who are compassionate and will show love to the residents.

Want to learn more?

Meet and Talk Event

Saturday, April 1st | 2 to 4 PM

1224 Curtis Street, Rock Hill