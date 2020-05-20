Menu Preview for New Restaurant, The Kounter

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On What’s Cooking Wednesday we get a sneak peek at what food to expect at the newest restaurant coming to downtown Rock Hill, The Kounter.

The Kounter will be located in the historic McCrory’s Building in downtown Rock Hill.

Formerly known as Five and Dine and other places in the past, the space is mostly known for its history.

In the video above host Renee O’Neil and reporter Indira Eskieva share more from the new owner, Rob Masone’s menu plans for the new spot that is set to open in September 2020.