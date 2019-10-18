Mental Health Struggles: Children’s Attention Home hosted community education event

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month the Children’s Attention Home recently hosting a community education event focused on youth mental health.

Atrium Health instructors provided training for organization employees and community members on what they can to do help those struggling with suicide, anxiety, depression or other mental health conditions.

Attendees learned how they can support someone struggling and how they can connect them to the resources he or she needs.

The Children’s Attention Home is working to eliminate the stigma and negative connotation surrounding mental health.

Leaders say even if you’re not a doctor you can still offer “first aid” to those with a mental illness by stepping up and advocating for that person.