ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) May is Mental Health Awareness Month and NAMI Piedmont Tri County is encouraging members of the community to “go green” in honor of those living with a mental illness through its green ribbon campaign.

If you need help you can reach out to NAMI at https://www.namipiedmont.org/

FIND HELP IN A CRISIS OR TEXT

“NAMI” TO 741741

NAMI HELPLINE

800-950-NAMI

info@nami.org

M-F, 10 AM – 6 PM ET